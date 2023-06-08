Houston shooting: 19-year-old in critical condition; police search for suspect
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old is in critical condition and a search is underway for a suspect after a shootout in west Houston, police say.
The incident was reported around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Fairdale Lane.
Police say the 19-year-old and his girlfriend were walking back from a relative’s home when the 19-year-old got into a verbal altercation with another male at a convenience store on Greenridge. The 19-year-old reportedly told his girlfriend she should leave.
At some point, police say the 19-year-old and the male suspect pulled out guns, and there was a shootout. Police found several shell casings in the 6100 block of Fairdale.
The 19-year-old was shot multiple times. He ran to a nearby relative’s apartment for help.
There is no description of the suspect at this time. The investigation continues.