A driver died after she was run over by her own car during a crash in southwest Houston. Her children were transported to the hospital.

The crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of the Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet Street.

Police say it appears the mother lost control of her vehicle, struck two traffic signs and was then ejected from her car. The car ended up on top of her, authorities say.

Police say an infant, a toddler and a 12-year-old child were also in the vehicle and were transported to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

According to police, one of the children, 2 years old, was ejected from the vehicle but didn't suffer major injuries.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash. It's unclear why the driver lost control, but police say she may have been trying to make an evasive maneuver and overcorrected.