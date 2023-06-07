Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: 11-year-old shot in northeast Houston, police investigating

HOUSTON - A man is being questioned after an 11-year-old was shot in northeast Houston on Wednesday evening. 

Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Buck.

Officials said an 11-year-old female was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound. 

Houston police said an initial investigation showed the 11-year-old was struck by an unintentional round that went through a wall. 

The investigation into the shooting is underway. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 