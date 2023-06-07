Houston shooting: 11-year-old shot in northeast Houston, police investigating
HOUSTON - A man is being questioned after an 11-year-old was shot in northeast Houston on Wednesday evening.
Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Buck.
Officials said an 11-year-old female was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound.
Houston police said an initial investigation showed the 11-year-old was struck by an unintentional round that went through a wall.
The investigation into the shooting is underway.
This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.