A man is being questioned after an 11-year-old was shot in northeast Houston on Wednesday evening.

Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Buck.

Officials said an 11-year-old female was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound.

Houston police said an initial investigation showed the 11-year-old was struck by an unintentional round that went through a wall.

The investigation into the shooting is underway.

