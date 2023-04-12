article

The Houston Police Department is investigating following a late night shooting in southwest Houston.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred at 5300 North Braeswood.

SUGGESTED: HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Persons of interest sought in connection to deadly Houston shooting

Officials said one victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and is in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Another victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.