Houston police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with a deadly shooting on Tuesday night.

Officials said the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. on the 1300 block of Chartres Street.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, who has not yet been identified, got into an argument with an unknown suspect that escalated into a shooting.

The suspects fled the scene in a 2015-2019 pearl white Cadillac CTS or ATS.

One person of interest is described as a Hispanic male, believed to be in his 30s, with facial hair and arm tattoos.

The other person of interest is described as a Hispanic female, believed to be in her 30s, with brown hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information on the identities and/or whereabouts of the persons of interest or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.