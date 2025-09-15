The Brief One person is dead after a shooting in southwest Houston. Police say there was a disturbance in the parking lot before shots were fired. Homicide investigators responded to the scene.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Monday night.

Deadly shooting on West Bellfort

What we know:

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the 11600 block of West Bellfort near South Kirkwood.

According to police, there was a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex and shots were fired.

One person was found dead in the parking lot.

Houston police investigate a shooting on West Bellfort.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the person who died. There is no description of that person. It’s also unclear if police are searching for the shooter.

What's next:

Homicide investigators are responding to the scene.