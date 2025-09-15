Houston shooting: 1 dead on West Bellfort
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Monday night.
Deadly shooting on West Bellfort
What we know:
The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the 11600 block of West Bellfort near South Kirkwood.
According to police, there was a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex and shots were fired.
One person was found dead in the parking lot.
Houston police investigate a shooting on West Bellfort.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the person who died. There is no description of that person. It’s also unclear if police are searching for the shooter.
What's next:
Homicide investigators are responding to the scene.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.