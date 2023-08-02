Houston shooting: 1 dead, 2 others shot in evening shooting in SW Houston

Police are investigating following a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred in the 13900 block of Main Street.

SUGGESTED: Houston woman arrested for allegedly leaving dead baby at gas station

Officials said that a total of three people were shot, and one person was killed.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

No other details have been released at this time.