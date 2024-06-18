Houston City Council has reached the final step in settling long-standing back pay owed to Houston firefighters with unanimous approval of a deal.

This approval follows the City Controller Chris Hollins’ comprehensive review and certification of the deal.

"That information helps us make the decision that we are tasked with," Council Member Martha Castez-Tatum said about the review.

After many questions in an effort for clarity, the Council voted unanimously to approve the settlement and collective bargaining agreement, resolving the 8-year compensation dispute.

Mayor John Whitmire led the settlement efforts after previous unsuccessful attempts.

"No settlement is perfect. No contract is perfect," Whitmire said. "You give and you take."

Bonds will cover the overdue payments, addressing concerns arising from delayed negotiations.