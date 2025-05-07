Clumsy Houston aggravated robbery suspect identified: police

The Brief Houston police say Jose Torres is wanted in the aggravated robbery at a convenience store on Federal Road. In surveillance video, you can see a gun fall down the suspect's pants leg when he tries to pull it out. When he tries to pick it up, he falls over. The man shot one time in the store, police say. Torres was named as the possible suspect by Crime Stoppers tips and was identified by the victims.



The clumsy aggravated robbery suspect who fell over then held a store clerk at gunpoint has possibly been identified by Houston police.

Jose M. Torres is wanted by the Houston Police Department for using a deadly weapon in a convenience store robbery.

What happened during the robbery on Federal Road?

According to police, the robbery happened back on Jan. 12 at around 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Federal Road.

The backstory:

Police allege Torres is the suspect seen on surveillance walking into the convenience store.

He attempted to pull a handgun out of his waistband, but the gun fell down the suspect's pants leg, as seen in the video. When he bends down to grab the weapon, the suspect ends up falling over onto the floor.

Jose M. Torres, 29 (Houston Police Department)

The suspect got up and approached the store clerk at the register, demanding money.

HPD reports the clerk backed away, so the unknown man shot a round into a case of soda nearby. Surveillance video shows him walking away from the register to another part of the store and grabbing a case of beer.

Houston police believe the suspect left in a white truck.

Torres identified

What we know:

After Houston police released information and surveillance from the case, several Crime Stoppers tips were received, naming 29-year-old Torres as the suspect in the video.

He was also identified by victims after a follow-up investigation.

Police filed an aggravated robbery warrant against Torres on April 9.

What we don't know:

Torres has not been located by police and his whereabouts are unknown.

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.