The Houston Police Department is hoping to identify a rather clumsy aggravated robbery suspect who attempted to steal money and stole beer from a convenience store.

According to police, the robbery happened back on Jan. 12 at around 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Federal Road.

Robbery suspect drops gun in his pants, falls over

What we know:

Police say the suspect walked into the convenience store and attempted to pull a handgun out of his waistband.

However, the gun fell down the suspect's pants leg, as seen in the video. When he bends down to grab the weapon, he ends up falling over onto the floor.

The suspect gets up and approaches the store clerk at the register, demanding money.

HPD reports the clerk backs away, so the man shot a round into a case of soda nearby. Surveillance video shows he walked away from the register to another part of the store and grabbing a case of beer.

Houston police believe the suspect left in a white truck.

He is described as a White or Hispanic male wearing a dark pullover and dark colored pants.

What we don't know:

Houston police have not identified the suspect.

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.