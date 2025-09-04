Houston set to host Women’s Professional Golf Event this weekend

The Brief Friday, September 5, through Sunday September 7, the Aramco Houston Championship tees off as part of the prestigious PIF Global Series on the Ladies European Tour—bringing international star power and a record-breaking purse to Texas. Fans can expect fireworks on the course with a stacked field that includes U.S. Solheim Cup star Alison Lee, European standouts Carlota Ciganda and Charley Hull, LPGA favorite Muni He, and major champion Patty Tavatanakit. Golf fans can witness history in the making for as little as $15–$20, making this championship not just one of the richest on tour—but also one of the most accessible for spectators.



The stage is set at Golfcrest Country Club in Pearland for one of the biggest moments in women’s professional golf.

What we know:

Friday, September 5, through Sunday September 7, the Aramco Houston Championship tees off as part of the prestigious PIF Global Series on the Ladies European Tour—bringing international star power and a record-breaking purse to Texas.

Fans can expect fireworks on the course with a stacked field that includes U.S. Solheim Cup star Alison Lee, European standouts Carlota Ciganda and Charley Hull, LPGA favorite Muni He, and major champion Patty Tavatanakit.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as players will battle for a $2 million purse—with $1.5 million awarded in individual play and an additional $500,000 in team competition, according to Dalya Katoah, Chief Marketing Officer of the PIF Global Series.

"We have a family fun area and entertainment lined up each day," said Katoah.

In total, 26 four-player teams will go head-to-head across two thrilling days of competition, capped by a dramatic final round on Sunday.

What you can do:

Golf fans can witness history in the making for as little as $15–$20, making this championship not just one of the richest on tour—but also one of the most accessible for spectators.

Click here to purchase tickets online.