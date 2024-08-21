T.H. Rogers School closed due to HVAC issues

The Brief Thomas Horace Rogers School is closed today due to unresolved HVAC issues. An update on the school’s status for Thursday, August 22, 2024, will be provided by 4:00 pm today.



T.H Rogers School, an alternative primary and secondary public school within the Houston Independent School District, is closed today due to unresolved HVAC issues. This announcement was made in an email sent to parents.

The HVAC problems, which began on Tuesday, could not be resolved by the end of the day. With the heat index expected to reach as high as 112°F today, the safety and comfort of students are the top priorities.

An update on whether the school will open or remain closed on Thursday will be provided by 4:00 pm today. Parents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the school office.