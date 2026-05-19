Houston says downtown World Cup upgrades are designed to last long after FIFA leaves

The Brief Houston leaders say several downtown projects tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup are designed to last long after the tournament ends. The new Main Street Promenade is one of the city’s largest pedestrian-focused projects ahead of FIFA. Downtown leaders say the World Cup helped accelerate long-term infrastructure and beautification plans already in progress.



As Houston races to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, city leaders say many of the changes happening downtown are designed to outlast the tournament itself.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Downtown World Cup upgrades are designed to last long after FIFA leaves

From the new Main Street Promenade to beautification efforts and pedestrian-focused infrastructure projects, leaders say the World Cup became a deadline to accelerate improvements already planned for the city’s future.

Downtown changes:

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on several major projects across downtown Houston ahead of the tournament.

One of the largest is the Main Street Promenade — a seven-block pedestrian-focused corridor stretching through downtown’s historic district toward Allen’s Landing.

According to Downtown Houston+, the goal is to create more walkable public spaces where people can spend time outside of their vehicles.

"You know, for us, this began a few years ago, and it really started to think about destinations, the kinds of places that we wanted to build," said Kris Larson, President and CEO of Downtown Houston+.

Larson said the World Cup helped accelerate projects that may have otherwise taken years longer to complete.

"It’s really been able to motivate us into action, to be able to move things faster than they might have moved normally," Larson said.

Life after FIFA:

Some Houstonians have questioned what these projects will mean after the World Cup crowds leave.

Larson said downtown leaders are focused on creating long-term infrastructure improvements rather than temporary attractions.

"The type of infrastructure that we build in downtown is designed to last for decades," Larson said.

While some World Cup-specific attractions — like Fan Fest installations — will eventually come down, officials say landscaping, shade structures, roadway improvements and pedestrian spaces are expected to remain in place.

A car-centered city:

The push toward a more pedestrian-focused downtown comes with questions in a city long known for highways and car culture.

Downtown leaders say the goal is not to eliminate cars, but to create more options for people once they arrive downtown.

"There’s no plans to force anybody to change anything," Larson said. "This is just really about creating walkable destinations."

Leaders also point to Houston’s existing downtown attractions — including sports venues, Discovery Green and the Theater District — as proof people are already willing to navigate downtown for entertainment and events.

Business hopes:

Downtown business owners say they are preparing for a major increase in visitors during the tournament.

"A lot of people are exploring on foot and looking for a quaint neighborhood place, not necessarily a chain," said Julius Chatton, General Manager of Day 6 Coffee Co.’s downtown location.

Chatton said the World Cup could also introduce international visitors to Houston’s culture and diversity in a way many have never experienced before.

"We’re a very culturally diverse city," Chatton said.

What's next:

Downtown Houston+ says the Main Street Promenade is expected to officially open later this month.

City leaders say major capital projects tied to the World Cup are expected to wrap up before June 1 as Houston prepares to welcome visitors from around the globe.