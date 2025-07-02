Houston: Persons of interest sought in deadly Third Ward shooting

The Brief 19-year-old Jaylon Fox was pronounced dead on April 20 on Rosalie Street. Two unknown people are wanted for questioning, and they are not considered suspects at this time. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police are looking to question two people in connection to a deadly Third Ward shooting that happened on Easter Sunday.

Houston Rosalie Street shooting: Persons of interest

The shooting happened on April 20 in the 3100 block of Rosalie Street.

Patrol officers were called at about 3:30 p.m. and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in the street.

The victim, now identified as 19-year-old Jaylon Fox, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Wednesday, Houston police released photos of two persons of interest. Officials say the two are not suspects at this time.

What we don't know:

The persons' identities are unknown at this time. Police only described the two as Black males.

No suspects have been identified, and the motive is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)