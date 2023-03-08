Houston Rodeo 2023: Surviving the rodeo with your children

Rodeo season is upon us, and it is an amazing experience if you’re going with friends and family, but sometimes it can be overwhelming when you bring kids. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to do so, just make sure you are prepared!



5-month-old Mario is loving the rodeo and so is his mom.

"Since we are walking around with the kids and everything, comfort is key," said Crystal Nuckles, a mom of two who came to the Houston Rodeo for the first time. "I didn't know you can bring snacks in, so I would definitely probably bring some snacks. Drinks and juices and things like that."

The number one tip, that will save you money and tantrums, is to bring the snacks and meals for your picky eaters. Just remember you cannot bring outside food or drink into the stadium. Also give the backpack or fanny pack a try.

"So this is perfect. I don't have to take it in and out of the stroller, it is just right here on me, so I don't have to worry about anything. I'm not a fan of fanny packs, but here I am rocking it," said parent Erica Major.

A stroller or wagon is allowed on the grounds.

"It's perfect, we can load it in and out, we have multiple kids between us so they can hop in and out whenever they want. This has been a lifesaver today," said Major.

You have the petting zoo and pony rides, so bring hand sanitizing wipes. There are stations for handwashing, but that can get crowded.

