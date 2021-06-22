Expand / Collapse search

Houston Rockets get 2nd pick in NBA Draft Lottery

HOUSTON - The NBA draft is a little more than a month away, but on Tuesday night, the order for the picks was determined.

Remember, the Rockets only keep their draft pick if it landed in the top 4.

With Hakeem Olajuwon on hand as good luck, the Rockets nabbed the second overall pick.

The Detroit Pistons will pick first, where Oklahoma State guard cade cunningham is the consensus top prospect.

