Houston police say two people who were delivering a food order at an apartment complex were robbed, and the suspects still have not been identified.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Aug. 7 at the complex in the 6100 block of Willowbend.

The people delivering the food order told police that as they pulled into the complex, they were approached by two unknown male suspects.

Police say the suspects pointed guns at them and forced them out of their black 2008 Nissan Sentra.

The suspects then got into the Sentra and left, police say. The vehicle was still listed as stolen as of Nov. 28.

Both suspects are described as Black males, 20 to 30 years old. One had a small build and was wearing a brown hoodie, black pants and black shoes. The other suspect was 5’8" to 6’0" tall with dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper of Houston directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a cash reward.