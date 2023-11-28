A man was taken to the hospital after he was found shot at a Houston park playground, police say.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Arlington Street, near Oxford Street.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Arlington Street.

According to police, a man was found in the playground area of the park with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.