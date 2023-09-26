The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man responsible for a robbery with bodily injury. The incident occurred on September 21.

According to police, a man walked into the store on the 600 block of Fannin Street around 9:00 a.m. and asked the clerk for phone accessories from behind the counter.

Once the clerk had the items on the counter, the suspect grabbed the items and tried to walk out without paying.

Police say when the clerk tried to stop the man from taking the items, he turned around and punched the clerk multiple times in the face.

HPD described the suspect as Black between ages 30 to 35, and between 5'8 and 5'9" tall weighing 200 to 210 pounds. He was last seen, wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and white slippers.

The Houston Police are urgently seeking any information or assistance that could lead to the identification and arrest of this individual. The arrest of any felony suspects may make tipsters eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. For those who wish to remain anonymous while being considered for a cash payment, Crime Stoppers of Houston can be reached directly at 713-222-TIPS.