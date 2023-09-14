A man has been charged following an armed robbery that ended in his accomplice's death in north Houston in May.

Isaac Nathaniel Rapalo, 18, faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the 339th State District Court. Rapalo is currently at large, and law enforcement authorities are actively searching for him.

Authorities say Rapalo and Benjamin Mead Jr., 18, attempted to commit a robbery around 10:40 p.m. at Lincoln Park, located at 979 Grenshaw Street, on May 12.

During the robbery, at least one of the three people they targeted fired shots at them, wounding both of them.

HPD says Mead and Rapalo left the scene in a silver Chevrolet sedan but crashed at the 9700 block of Maxroy Road.

HPD officers responded to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, they found Mead and Rapalo inside the sedan that had crashed into a tree.

Mead was pronounced dead at the scene, while Rapalo was taken to a hospital by paramedics and later released.

Following the investigation, charges were filed against Rapalo after consulting with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The details of the shooting incident will be presented to a Harris County grand jury for further consideration.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isaac Nathaniel Rapalo in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.