Harris County: Man found dead inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot on Kuykendahl Road

Harris County authorities are now investigating after a man's body was found dead inside a vehicle at a Walmart parking lot.

Details are limited, but officials said the discovery was made in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road.

Constable deputies said they responded in reference to a man found unconscious inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

EMS arrived and confirmed the man was dead on the scene.

No further details were released by authorities.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.