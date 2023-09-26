The second suspect in a deadly Houston area robbery from 2021 has confessed to his involvement.

Aaron Chisolm, 32, pleaded guilty and admitted on Monday to killing a store manager during a robbery where another man was shot at a convenience store in the 7200 block of Long Drive.

"This case was solved by law enforcement, but we were able to get justice because civilians who were witnesses in this case were willing to come to court and testify," Ogg said. "We mourn with the family who lost this beloved uncle and brother to senseless gun violence."

SUGGESTED: Video released of Houston Jack in the Box employee shooting at family over curly fries

Chisolm and another suspect, 31-year-old Dontaee Montrell Holmes both pleaded guilty and received life sentences.

According to the Harris County DA's Office, Chisolm particularly pleaded guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

Aaron Chisolm (Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2021, when both Chisolm and Holmes were in the game room of a convenience store, authorities say.

Police say Holmes pulled a pistol to rob 42-year-old Mahmoud Charkawi, the store manager.

MORE STORIES: Houston crash near I-10 leaves man with spinal injury, in critical condition

Another employee, who was coming into the store about the same time, realized Charkawi was being robbed and pulled his own handgun, according to police.

A gunfight broke out after Holmes opened fire on the employee, the DA's office says.

During the shooting, Charkawi was killed and the other employee who tried to help him was wounded.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Police say Chisolm and Holmes can not appeal their convictions or their prison sentences.

"This was a tragic case, and this is a just resolution that resulted in both men getting life sentences and waiving their right to appeal, so the family finally has some closure," Assistant District Attorney Chandler Raine said. "Unfortunately, legitimate business owners in our county and our state often have these kinds of game rooms without considering that they can have deadly consequences for their employees."