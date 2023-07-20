Houston road closures this weekend: I-69 Southwest Freeway, I-610 West Loop Friday night

article

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced some road closures in the area of I-69 Southwest Freeway and I-610 West Loop for Friday night.

Officials said all northbound and southbound mainlanes will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, July 21 until Monday, July 24 at 5 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Upper Kirby Redevelopment Project frustrating some businesses, but on track to be completed in September

Crews will continue demolition of the old I-610 West Loop northbound bridge over I-69 Southwest Freeway while performing other work related to the interchange project. The bridge had recently served as the temporary I-610 southbound bridge over I-69 until southbound traffic was moved onto the new I-610 southbound bridge.

There will also be a number of additional ramp closures that will take place at the same time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

These closures are part of the continued work to complete the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange project. Motorists should expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.