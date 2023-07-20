Upper Kirby Redevelopment Project frustrating some businesses, but on track to be completed in September

A two-year redevelopment project on Shepherd Drive in Houston is nearing completion, but some businesses along the route have been frustrated by the construction.

The $23 million project is widening drainage pipes that run under the roadway, which is prone to flooding. The project is also adding wider sidewalks, landscaping, and new lighting in the Upper Kirby area.

Some businesses along the route have been affected by the construction, including Cactus Music.

"Our store's completely obstructed by this giant heap of concrete, and dirt and garbage and dump trucks lined up. It's been very difficult," says owner Quinn Bishop. His store is near a piece of property being used during the project.

"If you're driving by, and you're looking for us, you might not see us. Fortunately, we're a destination business. If we were in the business of something you could buy all over town, it would be devastating." He's hoping the completion date can come sooner than scheduled.

Project manager Lee Cisneros says the project is 92% complete. He expects the project to be completed by September 2023.

"It's ahead of the previous schedule," says Cisneros. "Most of the last few months have been a waiting game for the electrical system change, but our contractor will finish by September."

Just a block from Cactus, owners and staff at Rockin' Robin Guitars and Music are wondering about interruptions outside their building.

As construction started to clear up in the last couple of weeks, construction workers began to bust up newly-paved concrete on Shepherd and Portsmouth.

"Even now, you look, and it's blocked right now," says longtime employee Tommy Luna. "It turns Shepherd into a one-lane street and makes people want to avoid it. There are independently owned and operated mom-and-pop stores, like this one, that are heavily affected by our customer's inability to get here. For some, it's easier to go online."

Rockin' Robin, a store that's been open since 1972, is also located right next to the new Trill Burgers location. The restaurant, serving highly-sought-out smash burgers, has a lot of foot traffic every day of the week.

"Why has this patch of concrete in front of the shop been torn up three different times?" asks Luna.

Cisneros tells us that particular intersection was complete - but had to be busted up again, due to a sewer line project with Houston's Public Works Department.

"Public works came in with a sewer line project that was not on as part of our scope and was a separate-scheduled item," says Cisneros. "They had us to have our contractor go and complete that work. That's a part of our original project. The businesses have been helpful and patient on this. We thank them for being lenient to the changes we've made."

Cisneros says business has picked up in areas where the project is complete.

Longtime resident Leo Boucher says he can already see the difference at the West Alabama intersection.

"I've noticed the drainage here on Shepherd is a lot better," Boucher said. "We've lived here long enough to know when it rains hard, Shepherd turns into a river. That's been frustrating that it's taken so long, but these projects take a long time. I'm looking forward to it being finished."

The businesses that have been affected by the construction say they are still getting business from their loyal customers. They are also hopeful that the project will ultimately improve the area and attract more customers.