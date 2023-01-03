A months-long road closure begins Tuesday night in Houston as part of the ongoing I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the I-610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road will be closed starting at 9 p.m.

Officials say the closure is expected to last for months, until fall of this year.

The $259 million interchange project began in 2017. According to TxDOT, the project aims to "improve safety and mobility, reduce congestion, and upgrade the interchange to current design standards."

There have been a series of closures due to construction since the project began. You can see a full list of ongoing closures by clicking here.