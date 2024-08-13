Houston Restaurant Weeks: Winnie's

Starting off with a sparkle, this Foodies and Friends finds Katie Stone talking with Winnie's General Manager Justin Ware highlighting s few specialty drinks ( that are NOT on the HRW menu)

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Strawberry Icebox Pie

Chef Jesse Leon then joins the conversation and highlights the combined lunch and dinner menu for HRW. The $25 2-course lunch menu is repeated for dinner but the $39 dinner option adds a choice of dessert. All entrees are served with a choice of 2 sides and dinner rolls.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Winnie's Lunch & Dinner Menu

Chef Leon reveals that part of the crispy chicken breading is made from Rice Krispies, and that this year's HRW menu was inspired from trips to Luby's Cafeteria from his childhood days in Houston.

The restaurant is located at 3622 Main Street (near the Ensemble Theatre for a reference)

The phone number is: 713-520-0660.

Hours of Operation:

Sunday - Wednesday 11a- 10p

Thursday - Saturday 11a-11p

You can also order from the HRW menu to go!

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

To see more FOX 26 highlights and menu previews, click here

Watch more Foodies & Friends here.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank- The Houston Food Bank which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.