Houston Restaurant Weeks - Traveler's Table

Globally inspired Traveler's Table offers unique dishes from around the world with a local touch. Co-owner Matthew Mitchell talks with Katie Stone about specific dishes, travel and future plans for expansion of the restaurant.

And great news, for the September extension of Houston Restaurant weeks, they've re-done the HRW menu featuring some of Houston's favorites: Crab Samosas, Butter Chicken, Brazilian Shrimp Moqueca and Burnt Basque Cheesecake all available on the $55 3- course dinner menu.

Traveler's Table is located at 520 Westheimer and is open for dinner Monday and Tuesday 5p-9:30p, Wednesday and Thursday 5p-10p, Friday and Saturday 5p-11p an Sunday 5p-10p

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.