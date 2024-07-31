Thirteen, the acclaimed Midtown Houston restaurant owned by NBA All-Star James Harden, is set to participate for the first time in Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) from Aug. 1 to Sept. 2. For their debut in the annual charity event, they will offer diners a chance to enjoy a three-course meal curated by the newly appointed award-winning international Chef Sidd Cadena.

Located at 1911 Bagby Street, Thirteen has transformed with a revamped dining room, a showy centerpiece bar, new signature cocktails, and an entirely new menu. Chef Sidd Cadena, who has spent the last two years of his 22-year career at the renowned Gaggan in Bangkok under the esteemed Chef Gaggan Anand, brings his expertise to Thirteen, blending American cuisine with Japanese influences.

The HRW menu at Thirteen is priced at $55, with $7 from each dinner sold being donated to the Houston Food Bank, providing 21 meals per donation. Diners can look forward to a variety of mouthwatering options such as

First Course:

Lobster & Prawn Dumplings with Yuzu Aioli

Avocado Salad with Sesame Vinaigrette

Thirteen Wings with Thai Glaze

Second Course:

Casian Roasted Chicken

Shio Koji and Miso Marinated USDA Black Angus Filet Mignon

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

Third Course:

Milk Bread Pudding

White Chocolate Cheesecake Brulee

Fried Milk Taiyaki

Guests can elevate their dining experience with pairings from Thirteen’s boutique wine list or signature handcrafted cocktails.

The HRW dinner menu at Thirteen will be available Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended, though walk-ins are welcome based on availability.

For reservations and more information, please visit 13htx.com.

