Houston Restaurant Weeks: Star Cinema Grill

Who can say no to Truffle-Parmesan seasoned popcorn? If you can, what about roasted red pepper hummus with cucumber and pita chips, or a tasty bowl of elote? Surprisingly, you will find them all on the first course offerings for this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks at Star Cinema Grill.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 3rd Course- Star Cinema Grill

Dinner and a movie just got better. Star Cinema Grill is offering a 2-course mene for $25 that includes the above first course options and more delicious choices for the second course.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

All eight Houston area movie houses are participating from Conroe to Webster (City Centre, Baybrook, Conroe, Cypress, Missouri City, Richmond, Springwoods, Vintage Park)

They open at 11 a.m. and typically the last movie starts at 11 p.m.

And while the $25 2-course option is great, Star Cinema Grill has offered a $39 3- course option which looks to the future. When you purchase the 3-course option you get the menu choices from Courses 1 and 2 and a 3rd choice which includes a free movie ticket and one free concession item

For every 2-course meal purchased, $3 will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. A $39 3-course option will create a $5 donation.

More Houston Restaurant Weeks restaurants can be found here.

Watch Foodies and Friends Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1pm during August for more highlights and menu choices with Katie Stone and chefs across our city.