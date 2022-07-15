Houston Restaurant Weeks releases menus ahead of annual foodie event

Dear Foodies, prepare for one of the best times of the year in Houston. For 36 days, food lovers can eat at local restaurants and donate to charity at the same time.

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 5, residents can participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW), the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank (HFB). The menus have been released for more than 200 participating restaurants for people to decide where they might go for brunch, lunch, or dinner.

Predictions this week are that the event will have a positive financial impact on the restaurant industry and beyond after inflation rising has impacted people’s ability to feed themselves and their families, according to the Cleverley Stone Foundation.

"The past couple of years have been extremely difficult for the restaurant industry, impacted by the pandemic, supply chain, labor issues, and the rising cost of food and packaging," said the President of The Foundation Katie Stone.

The event allows participating restaurants to make donations to HFB based on how many meals they sell during the event.

The Foundation and HFB rely on the support from restaurants, customers, and corporations to make HRW a successful fundraising effort and help fill pantries for families in need.

If you want to play a part in giving back, check the HRW website to see what restaurants are participating in the fundraising event.

According to the HRW website, check if the location requires a reservation if you plan to dine in or if they allow walk-ins. If you're dining in or ordering to go, tell them you want that Houston Restaurant Weeks menu.

Based on the price of your meal, the restaurant will donate the proceeds to HFB. Diners will not be asked to donate.

Residents can look forward to eating meals from some of HRW long-time favorites, such as The Annie Café & Bar, B&B Butchers, B.B. Lemon, BB’s Tex Orleans, Bistro Menil, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Maison Pucha Bistro, Tony’s, Vic & Anthony’s, and many more.

When speaking more on the impact inflation is having and the importance of HRW, Stone said, "surely the most difficult time for restaurants, employees, and the Houston Food Bank. We are hopeful that demand for dining and a return to normalcy will have Houstonians dining out and doing good this summer. The event’s economic impact on the area is seen not only in an uptick on spending on food, but also in industries and suppliers of restaurants – from food, spirits, and wine distributors to valet companies, linen services, third-party delivery services, and other manufacturers that supply goods. The positive effect of HRW is far and wide."