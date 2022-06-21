Latin Restaurant Weeks in Houston bigger than ever before

Enjoy the beautiful flavors of Latin America while supporting your local Latinx culinary businesses as Latin Restaurant Weeks Houston returns to the Bayou City for the fourth year.

It has also now expanded to Miami, Chicago and Atlanta.

This year’s theme is "El Tour de Sabor"-"The Tour of Flavor."

The weeks include food trucks, restaurants, and culinary experiences throughout the greater Houston area.

Co-founder Karinn Chavarria says this is the perfect time to get out and explore everything from prefixed menus to super sweet deals, your taste buds will thank you!

More than 65 eateries are included in the list, that has been building for years.

