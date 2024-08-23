Houston Restaurant Weeks - Navy Blue

Located in Rice Village, Navy Blue is a modern American seafood restaurant. For Houston Restaurant Weeks they are offering a $25 2-course lunch menu and a $55 3-course dinner option.

Located at 2445 Times Blvd, the restaurant is open for lunch:

Tues. - Sat. 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m

Dinner hours

Mon. - Thurs 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fri.-Sat. 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Sun. 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

They are also open for weekend brunch from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1,600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

