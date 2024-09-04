Houston Restaurant Weeks - Eddie V's

Eddie V's managing partner, Jeremy Lajmer, joins Katie Stone at the restaurant's Memorial location and discusses the history of the restaurant, the HRW menu and a few special cocktails.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood is also a great steakhouse and they are offering both on the HRW $55 3-course dinner menu.

Both locations are participating in the extension of HRW 2024 until September 30th

City Centre - 1248 Queensbury Lane ( 832-200-2380)

River Oaks - 2800 Kirby Drive (713-874-1800)

The restaurants are open 7 days a week, Sunday- Thursday 4pm- 9pm and Friday and Saturday 4pm- 10pm

Remember Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024 has been extended to September 30th - another whole month of dining out and doing good.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.