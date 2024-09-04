Houston Restaurant Weeks - Casa do Brasil

Beek, chicken, lamb, pork all carved tableside in typical Brazilian steakhouse style is just one part of the unlimited servings on the $55 4-course dinner menu for Houston Restaurant Weeks at Casa do Brasil. The menu also includes unlimited trips to the over 50-item salad bar and hot side dishes.

Casa do Brasil also has a $25 2-course lunch offering that includes the salad bar and hot side dishes.

The restaurant is located at 2800 Sage Road in the Galleria area.

Hours:

LUNCH

Monday-Friday: 11:30am-2:30pm

BRUNCH

Saturday & Sunday: 11:30am-2:30pm

DINNER

Monday-Thursday: 5-10pm

Friday & Saturday: 3-10:30pm

Sunday: 3-9pm

Reservations can be made at Open Table, walk-ins also welcome.

Casa do Brasil will be open on Labor Day.

Remember Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024 has been extended to September 30th - another whole month of dining out and doing good.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.