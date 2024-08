Houston Restaurant Weeks - Auden

Coco Dominguez visits Auden to take a look at their Houston Restaurant Weeks menus for brunch and dinner. This neighborhood restaurant is located in Autry Park in River Oaks and is offering a $25 2- course brunch on the weekend and a $55 4- course dinner throughout the week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Brunch 1st course

Auden is open for dinner, Tuesday - Saturday 5pm - 10pm and Sunday from 5pm - 9pm. Brunch is available Sunday 11am - 2pm

The address is 3737 Cogdell Street, Houston 77019

The phone number: (713) 497-5669

Reservations are available through Open Table.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Funnel Cake

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024 ends September 2nd!

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

To see more FOX 26 highlights and menu previews, click here

Watch more Foodies & Friends by clicking here

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.