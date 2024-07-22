Houston Restaurants Weeks 2024 begins August 1 and joining this year is Moderno Tacos and Tex Mex. Katie Stone visited with the owner, John Moore, at the restaurant located on the west side of town in Briarforest on the Beltway.

John highlighted some of the restaurant's favorite dishes and drinks and Katie found out where the tortillas are made and delights in the brisket cheese and egg breakfast tacos!

One of Moderno's offerings on the HRW menu will be a dinner for two!

Moderno Tacos and Tex Mex is located at 10455 Briar Forest Suite 150 · Houston, TX 77042 ·. Their phone number is 713-784-4600.

Operating Hours

Mon - Tues 6:30 AM - 8:30 PM

Wed-Thurs. 6:30 AM- 9PM

Fri 6:30 AM - 9:30 PM

Sat. 7:30AM - 9:30 PM

Sun. 7:30 AM- 3 PM

The restaurant can be found on various social media pages @modernotexmex

Houston Restaurant Weeks menus are available online.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest donor to the Houston Food Bank, as thousands of Houstonians dine out to do good!



