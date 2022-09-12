Man with tire iron fatally shot by Liberty Co. investigator at Houston restaurant: HPD

An investigator working an extra job fatally shot a man who came into a Houston restaurant after hours with a tire iron, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11:14 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Gulfgate Mall.

According to HPD, the suspect had been removed from the restaurant earlier in the night.

The restaurant closed at 11 p.m. About 10 minutes later, police say the suspect came back into the restaurant with the tire iron.

Authorities say an employee saw him and went to notify a Liberty County District Attorney’s Office investigator who was in uniform working an extra job.

According to police, the investigator went toward the suspect, who then charged toward the investigator with the tire iron.

The investigator discharged his weapon more than once, HPD says.

Police say the suspect then ran outside to the parking lot, where he died.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting because it occurred in city limits. They are reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses.