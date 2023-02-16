article

There’s a new millionaire in Houston! A resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $2 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, won the prize in the February 6 drawing.

They purchased the Quick Pick ticket at H-E-B Food Store #575, located at 14498 Bellaire Blvd., in Houston.

Officials say the Houston resident matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the red Powerball.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the red Powerball was 7. The Power Play number – which multiplies non Grand Prize winnings – was 2.

An out-of-state winner took home the $747 million jackpot for that drawing.

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.