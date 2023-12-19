The holiday season is a busy time for delivery drivers and a recent study reveals what city is the worst place for delivery drivers to drop off those gifts.

MRO Electric and Supply Company surveyed 100 U.S. cities, using multiple factors to determine where drivers have it the worst.

Houston wasn't Santa's favorite and ranked as the 10th worst city out of 100 for delivery drivers with an overall score of 40.8 out of 100.

MRO's study looked at multiple factors and divided them into three categories including salary, job opportunity, and performance-affecting factors.

According to MRO, Houston had an opportunity score of 6.4 out of 30 and a 6.7 out of 12.5 salary score.

When it comes to the worst city for delivery drivers, Houston didn't have to look far as McAllen, Texas was ranked as the number one worst city with a score of 32.6. This seemed to be due to the low road quality and few gas stations with a convenience store, MRO says.

On the flip side, the best city for drivers is Akron, Ohio with a score of 70.4 out of 100 with plenty of job opportunities and traffic-free routes, the study says.

To see the full study, click here.