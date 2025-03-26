Houston weather: How do you know if you're in a flood risk area?

The Brief Waves of heavy storms will move across the Houston area with 4-6" totals possible and a few strong to severe storms, too. Local officials are preparing for the storms. Multiple platforms can be used to track flood conditions in real time.



As rain moves into the Houston area on Thursday and Friday, preps are underway.

What we know:

Rain on the way

Commissioner Lesley Briones said Precinct 4 Road & Bridge crews were out Wednesday clearing drainage systems, cleaning ditches, and ensuring water flows where it should to reduce the risk of street flooding in unincorporated Harris County.

"Looking for any kind of blockage we might have in a curb inlet, debris in a ditch, anyone who left a trashcan," said Walter Hambrick, the precinct's Director of Road and Bridge.

He says those who live in areas with road-side drainage systems should be aware.

"If you park your vehicle on the curb in a neighborhood, be aware of what the water is doing overnight. And also be cautious that you're not blocking an inlet that would slow down the water from draining into your neighborhood," he said.

State action:

Who's at risk?

On a broader scale, Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of the threats of severe weather.

"Texas is prepared to deploy all resources needed to support local communities in South and Southeast Texas as they prepare to respond to severe weather and flash flooding," said Governor Abbott in a press release.

For Houstonians, the rainfall is supposed to be between two to four inches between Thursday and Friday, not causing a huge flood threat.

But neighbors further south in Brazoria, Matagorda, Wharton, Jackson and Calhoun counties could see several inches more.

How do you know if you're in a flood area?

What you can do:

Knowing the flood risk in your area is extremely important.

The National Water Prediction Service has an interactive map that highlights observed flooding areas. It updates with forecasts and rainfall so you can keep up-to-date with conditions in a specific area.

The Harris County Flood Control District also has an interactive map that shows active floodways and the surrounding areas, so you can determine how close you are to a floodway at any given time.

The Govorner's press release also lists resources including flood conditions at TexasFlood.org , road conditions at DriveTexas.org , flood safety information at TexasReady.gov , and general preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare .