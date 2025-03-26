The Brief A Flood Watch goes into effect for Brazoria, Matagorda, Wharton, Jackson and Calhoun counties Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. Waves of heavy storms will move across the Houston area with 4-6" totals possible and a few strong to severe storms, too. Isolated storms could linger in a few spots through Saturday morning.



A Flood Watch is in effect for some Southeast Texas counties starting Thursday morning with waves of storms expected to move across the Houston area through Friday.

Flood Watch for Southeast Texas counties

A flood watch begins at 7 a.m. Thursday for Brazoria, Matagorda, Wharton, Jackson and Calhoun counties. It remains in effect through Friday afternoon.

We'll have about a 36-hour window from midday Thursday through Friday night for waves of heavy storms with 4-6" totals possible and a few strong to severe storms, too.

It's possible that we'll catch a break in the action, but showers and storms do look likely for Astros opening day tomorrow night. Of course, the roof will be closed, but you may get wet before and after the game.

Wednesday's calm before the storm

The good news is that today looks mostly quiet with only a couple of showers or a possible storm this evening - otherwise just a mostly cloudy and mild day. High temperatures will not be as warm as yesterday (when we hit a high of 89°), so look for upper 70s along the coast and mid 80s inland.

Weekend weather forecast

Isolated storms could linger in a few spots through Saturday morning, but beyond that, the weekend looks warm and humid with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a few hit-and-miss showers.