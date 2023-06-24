Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
4
Heat Advisory
until SUN 12:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Houston County

Houston Pride 2023: Cooling centers for residents to beat the heat

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Heat advisory for eventful Saturday, with Excessive Heat Watch on Sunday

Today is a transition day, and it will still be plenty hot enough with an area-wide Heat Advisory through noon tomorrow. Next week, Texas Heat Wave Part 2 takes over with an Excessive Heat Watch for inland locations beginning at noon on Sunday. Heat Alerts and broken records are likely for the rest of June and the start of July, so long-term heat safety precautions will be needed. Rainfall chances will also be slim with the heat dome centered right on top of us.

HOUSTON - This excessive heatwave is nothing to be proud of as Houston residents gear up for the final weekend of Pride Month. 

PRIDE 2023: What to know for parade route, time, and afterparty

It's been 10 days since the city activated its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan and the National Weather Service predicts weekend heat index values to reach as high as 111. That's why city officials are reminding residents if they are outdoors and in need of shelter, they can do so at several multi-service centers, community centers, and City of Houston libraries. 

Residents are also encouraged to bring water if they're going to be out and about during the Pride events. 

KNOW THE SIGNS: Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Symptoms, what's the difference, what to do

The libraries will open during their normal business hours Saturday. The Pleasantville and Central libraries, however, will be unavailable as cooling centers. The Bracewell Library has reopened though. The multi-service centers and community center opening Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. are:

  • Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
  • Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd. and,
  • Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.

Talking to children about Pride Month

We talked to a doctor who specializes in treatment for the LGBTQ+ community who shares important advice about how to talk to children in a healthy way.

Residents in need of transportation to a designated cooling center can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO or zTrip. Transportation is only to and from the cooling centers, however. 

ENERGY VAMPIRES: Products using up your electricity you might not even know about |  Energy efficiency tips to 'Beat the Heat' in Houston's hot months  

Here is a full list of libraries available this weekend:  

Acres Homes Library
 8501 West Montgomery
 Houston, TX 77088 

Alief Regional Library
 11903 Bellaire Blvd.
 Houston, TX 77072 

Blue Ridge Library
 7007 West Fugua
 Houston, TX 77489 

Bracewell Library
 9002 Kingspoint Rd.
 Houston, TX 77075 

Carnegie Library
 1050 Quitman
 Houston, TX 77009 

Clayton Library
 5300 Caroline
 Houston, TX 77004 

Collier Regional Library
 6200 Pinemont
 Houston, TX 77092 

Flores Library
 110 North Milby
 Houston, TX 77003 

Frank Express Library
 10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
 Houston, TX 77096

Gregory Library
 1300 Victor
 Houston, TX 77019

 Heights Library
 1302 Heights Blvd.
 Houston, TX 77008 

Hillendahl Library
 2436 Gessner
 Houston, TX 77080 

Johnson Library
 3517 Reed Rd
 Houston, TX 77051 

Jungman Library
 5830 Westheimer
 Houston, TX 77057 

Kashmere Gardens Library
 5411 Pardee
 Houston, TX 77026 

Looscan Library
 2510 Willowick
 Houston, TX 77028 

Mancuso Library
 6767 Bellfort
 Houston, TX 77087 

Melcher Library
 7200 Keller
 Houston, TX 77012 

Montrose Library
 4100 Montrose
 Houston, TX 77006 

Moody Library
 9525 Irvington
 Houston, TX 77076 

Oak Forest Library
 1349 West 43rd
 Houston, TX 77018 

Park Place Regional Library
 8145 Park Place
 Houston, TX 77017 

Ring Library
 8835 Long Point
 Houston, TX 77055 

Robinson-Westchase Library
 3223 Wilcrest
 Houston, TX 77042 

Scenic Woods Regional Library
 10677 Homestead Rd.
 Houston, TX 77016 

Smith Library
 3624 Scott
 Houston, TX 77004 

Southwest Express Library
 6400 High Star
 Houston, TX 77074 

Stanaker Library
 611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia
 Houston, TX 77011 

Stella Link Regional Library
 7405 Stella Link
 Houston, TX 77025 

TECHLink Dixon Library
 8002 Hirsch
 Houston, TX 77016 

Tuttle Library
 702 Kress
 Houston, TX 77020 

Vinson Library
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045 

Walter Library
7660 Clarewood
Houston, TX 77036 

Young Library
5107 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021