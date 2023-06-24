Houston Pride 2023: Cooling centers for residents to beat the heat
HOUSTON - This excessive heatwave is nothing to be proud of as Houston residents gear up for the final weekend of Pride Month.
It's been 10 days since the city activated its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan and the National Weather Service predicts weekend heat index values to reach as high as 111. That's why city officials are reminding residents if they are outdoors and in need of shelter, they can do so at several multi-service centers, community centers, and City of Houston libraries.
Residents are also encouraged to bring water if they're going to be out and about during the Pride events.
The libraries will open during their normal business hours Saturday. The Pleasantville and Central libraries, however, will be unavailable as cooling centers. The Bracewell Library has reopened though. The multi-service centers and community center opening Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. are:
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd. and,
- Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.
Residents in need of transportation to a designated cooling center can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO or zTrip. Transportation is only to and from the cooling centers, however.
Here is a full list of libraries available this weekend:
Acres Homes Library
8501 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
Alief Regional Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77072
Blue Ridge Library
7007 West Fugua
Houston, TX 77489
Bracewell Library
9002 Kingspoint Rd.
Houston, TX 77075
Carnegie Library
1050 Quitman
Houston, TX 77009
Clayton Library
5300 Caroline
Houston, TX 77004
Collier Regional Library
6200 Pinemont
Houston, TX 77092
Flores Library
110 North Milby
Houston, TX 77003
Frank Express Library
10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
Houston, TX 77096
Gregory Library
1300 Victor
Houston, TX 77019
Heights Library
1302 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77008
Hillendahl Library
2436 Gessner
Houston, TX 77080
Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd
Houston, TX 77051
Jungman Library
5830 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77057
Kashmere Gardens Library
5411 Pardee
Houston, TX 77026
Looscan Library
2510 Willowick
Houston, TX 77028
Mancuso Library
6767 Bellfort
Houston, TX 77087
Melcher Library
7200 Keller
Houston, TX 77012
Montrose Library
4100 Montrose
Houston, TX 77006
Moody Library
9525 Irvington
Houston, TX 77076
Oak Forest Library
1349 West 43rd
Houston, TX 77018
Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place
Houston, TX 77017
Ring Library
8835 Long Point
Houston, TX 77055
Robinson-Westchase Library
3223 Wilcrest
Houston, TX 77042
Scenic Woods Regional Library
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016
Smith Library
3624 Scott
Houston, TX 77004
Southwest Express Library
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074
Stanaker Library
611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia
Houston, TX 77011
Stella Link Regional Library
7405 Stella Link
Houston, TX 77025
TECHLink Dixon Library
8002 Hirsch
Houston, TX 77016
Tuttle Library
702 Kress
Houston, TX 77020
Vinson Library
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045
Walter Library
7660 Clarewood
Houston, TX 77036
Young Library
5107 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021