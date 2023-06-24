This excessive heatwave is nothing to be proud of as Houston residents gear up for the final weekend of Pride Month.

It's been 10 days since the city activated its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan and the National Weather Service predicts weekend heat index values to reach as high as 111. That's why city officials are reminding residents if they are outdoors and in need of shelter, they can do so at several multi-service centers, community centers, and City of Houston libraries.

Residents are also encouraged to bring water if they're going to be out and about during the Pride events.

The libraries will open during their normal business hours Saturday. The Pleasantville and Central libraries, however, will be unavailable as cooling centers. The Bracewell Library has reopened though. The multi-service centers and community center opening Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. are:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd. and,

Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.

Residents in need of transportation to a designated cooling center can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO or zTrip. Transportation is only to and from the cooling centers, however.

Here is a full list of libraries available this weekend:

Acres Homes Library

8501 West Montgomery

Houston, TX 77088

Alief Regional Library

11903 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston, TX 77072

Blue Ridge Library

7007 West Fugua

Houston, TX 77489

Bracewell Library

9002 Kingspoint Rd.

Houston, TX 77075

Carnegie Library

1050 Quitman

Houston, TX 77009

Clayton Library

5300 Caroline

Houston, TX 77004

Collier Regional Library

6200 Pinemont

Houston, TX 77092

Flores Library

110 North Milby

Houston, TX 77003

Frank Express Library

10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)

Houston, TX 77096

Gregory Library

1300 Victor

Houston, TX 77019

Heights Library

1302 Heights Blvd.

Houston, TX 77008

Hillendahl Library

2436 Gessner

Houston, TX 77080

Johnson Library

3517 Reed Rd

Houston, TX 77051

Jungman Library

5830 Westheimer

Houston, TX 77057

Kashmere Gardens Library

5411 Pardee

Houston, TX 77026

Looscan Library

2510 Willowick

Houston, TX 77028

Mancuso Library

6767 Bellfort

Houston, TX 77087

Melcher Library

7200 Keller

Houston, TX 77012

Montrose Library

4100 Montrose

Houston, TX 77006

Moody Library

9525 Irvington

Houston, TX 77076

Oak Forest Library

1349 West 43rd

Houston, TX 77018

Park Place Regional Library

8145 Park Place

Houston, TX 77017

Ring Library

8835 Long Point

Houston, TX 77055

Robinson-Westchase Library

3223 Wilcrest

Houston, TX 77042

Scenic Woods Regional Library

10677 Homestead Rd.

Houston, TX 77016

Smith Library

3624 Scott

Houston, TX 77004

Southwest Express Library

6400 High Star

Houston, TX 77074

Stanaker Library

611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia

Houston, TX 77011

Stella Link Regional Library

7405 Stella Link

Houston, TX 77025

TECHLink Dixon Library

8002 Hirsch

Houston, TX 77016

Tuttle Library

702 Kress

Houston, TX 77020

Vinson Library

3810 West Fuqua

Houston, TX 77045

Walter Library

7660 Clarewood

Houston, TX 77036

Young Library

5107 Griggs Rd

Houston, TX 77021