Houston police: Woman hit and killed outside of disabled vehicle on S Post Oak

Houston police say a driver left the scene after fatally striking another driver who had gotten out of her disabled vehicle.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Friday in the 9400 block of S Post Oak at the exit from 610.

The woman’s vehicle was reportedly disabled on the shoulder. Police say she was outside of the vehicle when another vehicle struck her.

Police say the other vehicle did not stay at the scene. There is no description of the vehicle at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

