Houston police: Woman fatally struck by car on Southwest Freeway

Houston police say a woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while running across the Southwest Freeway early Monday morning.

The deadly crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the 9700 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Police say a silver BMW struck the woman and remained at the scene.

According to police, a second vehicle then hit the woman’s body and continued northbound on the freeway. Authorities are searching for that vehicle, possibly a black SUV or pickup truck.

Authorities say the driver of the BMW was determined not to be intoxicated. He was questioned and released.

Police say it’s unclear why the woman was on the freeway.

The investigation is ongoing.

