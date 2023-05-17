article

UPDATE: The Houston Police Department is reporting that the family members of the little boys have been identified and will be reunited with them.

Police said the investigation into the circumstances of this incident is ongoing.

No other details were released.

The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying two little boys that were found on Sharpview Drive Wednesday morning.

Officials said the toddlers were found at 11600 Sharpview Drive around 9 a.m.

Police stated the little boys, believed to be under 5-years-old, were found wearing long-sleeve pajamas and are unable to speak.

Both children were taken to the hospital and are said to be uninjured.

A black SUV was seen driving away from the location, police said.

If you can identify them or their family members, call HPD Special Victims at 713-830-3249 or the HPD non-emergency number at 713-884-3131.