The Brief An HPD officer was shot during a home invasion on Alderney Drive. Two suspects were arrested. The third suspect is still at large. A gun was recovered at the scene. Officer in stable condition and in ‘good spirits’ after being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.



A Houston Police Department (HPD) is searching for a suspect after an officer was shot in the 7100 block of Alderney Drive, near Antoine Drive.

The officer, who has served for nine years, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is in stable condition.\

Two men believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, were arrested at the scene, and authorities are searching for a possible third person involved. Police found a gun at the scene, and the man arrested for the shooting was also carrying a firearm.

Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz says the incident began when two men knocked on the door of a home and forced their way inside when the homeowner opened it. A neighbor saw what was happening and called for help. Officers arrived within minutes. Once inside, they found a woman and a child in the living room. One of the suspects opened fire, hitting the officer, before running out of the house. The officer's colleague arrested the shooter outside, while the second suspect was taken into custody inside the home.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to our brave first responders, who put their lives on the line daily to keep our community safe," Mayor John Whitmire said. "Their dedication and sacrifice do not go unnoticed."