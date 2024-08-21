Houston police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Jacinto City, officials say.

According to the Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Megan Howard, an officer fired his weapon after a vehicle theft at 10310 East Freeway involving two suspects.

Multiple departments were investigating auto-thieves in the area when they noticed the suspects in an SUV participating in "pre-theft behavior."

The two suspects were seen approaching a red truck in the parking lot of the above address, when one suspect got out and into the truck, Howard said.

RELATED: Police chase ends in east Houston-area, 1 person reported detained, officials say

Officers moved to block the vehicles in, but the suspect in the SUV, drove over the grass to exit the parking lot and pursuit began.

The suspect in the stolen vehicle tried to leave the parking lot as well, but a marked HPD vehicle blocked the driveway. Howard reports an officer got out of the vehicle in an attempt to get the driver to comply.

According to officials, the suspect reversed the vehicle and began to move forward in the direction of the officer. In an attempt to stop the driver, the officer shot at the vehicle two times.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Howard says the suspect stopped, got out of the red truck, and ran across multiple lanes of East Freeway into a neighborhood. Officers tried to keep eyes on the suspect as they followed them and began setting up a perimeter.

Residents in the area aided officers' search and the suspect was soon found hiding in a shed, Howard reports.

The suspect who left the scene in the stolen red truck led officers on a pursuit on US 59 North. Humble Police Department began aiding in the chase.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

After some time, the suspect gave up and surrendered to officers to be placed in custody. The vehicle was brought back to the scene for the owner to take possession.

No injuries were reported by the suspects and officers.

According to Assistant Chief Howard, the officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative leave. The District Attorney's Office will review the incident.

No one was reported injured, police say.