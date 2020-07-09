Houston police seeking information following January convenience store robbery

Police need your help locating two suspects in connection with a convenience store robbery that occurred back in January.



Authorities said the robbery took place at the Circle K, located at 13939 Richmond Avenue, on January 5.

A release stated one suspect remained at the door, armed with a handgun, while pointing the weapon at a customer who was in the process of showing off his dance moves.



The second suspect, authorities said, approached the clerk behind the counter, racked the slide to his gun, ejected a live round while demanding money from the cash registers.



The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 19 to 22 years old, 5’9” tall, 150 pounds wearing a blue hoodie.



The second suspect is also a Hispanic male, 19 to 22 years old, approximately 5’7” to 5’9” tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds, wearing a black hoodie.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. If you have any information, call (713) 222-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.