Expand / Collapse search

Houston police seeking information following January convenience store robbery

Published 
Houston
Facebook

HOUSTON - Police need your help locating two suspects in connection with a convenience store robbery that occurred back in January. 

Authorities said the robbery took place at the Circle K, located at 13939 Richmond Avenue, on January 5. 

A release stated one suspect remained at the door, armed with a handgun, while pointing the weapon at a customer who was in the process of showing off his dance moves. 

Convenience store robbery in Houston from January

Police are searching for two men who robbed a convenience store back in January.


The second suspect, authorities said, approached the clerk behind the counter, racked the slide to his gun, ejected a live round while demanding money from the cash registers. 

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 19 to 22 years old, 5’9” tall, 150 pounds wearing a blue hoodie. 

The second suspect is also a Hispanic male, 19 to 22 years old, approximately 5’7” to 5’9” tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds, wearing a black hoodie. 

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. If you have any information, call (713) 222-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.