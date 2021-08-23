Houston police searching for missing elderly man diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly man.



Police are looking for Robert Thomas, 78.

Thomas is 5’8" tall, 178 pounds with brown eyes and bald hair.



Thomas was last seen leaving the 5200 block of Park Village in an unknown direction of travel.

Police said Thomas is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.



If you have any information on where Thomas is, contact Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.

