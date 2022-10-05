Houston police searching for 2 men who tried to rob another man in Galleria area

Houston police robbery investigators are trying to find two guys who tried to rob a man at a coffee shop in the Galleria area.

The incident occurred back in August.

The victim was supposed to meet with the men at a coffee shop on Post Oak near Westheimer to buy some iPhones.

The men showed up with guns and chased him inside the coffee shop.

The victim jumped over the counter to get away.

The would-be robbers finally gave up and drove off in a white van.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers.